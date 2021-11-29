November 29, 2021

PERHAPS, AT HIS AGE, HE’S NOT ALL THERE: “Fauci decided to cast himself as Mr. Science. Criticize him, and you’re anti-science. In fact, Fauci is a career bureaucrat, not a scientist in any strong sense. Indeed, a true scientist would never view himself as science’s representative and try to win arguments based on such a claim.”

Related (From Ed): Fauci the omnipotent. “Fauci does not consider himself to be accountable to us, or to Congress. He is accountable only to Science. He’s not going to be prosecuted. He’s not going to prison, no matter how many Twitter users crow about it. He will, however, be judged by science, real science, when this is all over. And the real science shows that eleven million people and counting have died so far.”

UPDATE: From the comments: “Munchausen Syndrome By Fauci. He’s on a power trip.”