November 30, 2021

AID AND COMFORT: Biden Enlists Nuclear Disarmament Proponents To Study ICBM Alternatives: Pentagon contract pushes reduction in ICBMs as China, Russia modernize and increase missile capabilities.

So is it fair to ask if Biden is on the payroll of Putin? As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing: Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could

Blocking oil and gas pipelines

Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions

Cutting U.S. military spending

Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.

“Yep,” I added in late 2019. “You know who did do these things? Obama. You know who supports these things now? Democrats.”

And you know who’s doing them now? Biden. The only real question is, for Xi or Putin? Why not both, as the girl in the taco commercial says.