November 30, 2021

KAROL MARKOWICZ: It’s not just ‘stuff’ — the goods people work hard for matter, despite left lunacy.

We’re in a strange time in which we’re lectured we’re not supposed to care about “stuff.” Material goods shouldn’t matter, we’re told by people who have far more material goods than most people.

Last month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki referred to the “tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed” when talking about the supply-chain crisis. Psaki also dismissed concerns about Christmas presents arriving on time. Psaki earns $180,000 a year in her role.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain approvingly retweeted someone who called economic problems like inflation “high-class problems.” He too makes $180,000. It’s very easy to dismiss economic problems that affect people all over the country when you’re making more than three times the salary of the average worker.

And last year, as riots raged in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, we heard a lot that property damage doesn’t really matter. So what if someone’s business is destroyed? They’ll survive. But that dismissal of property crime has led directly to the shoplifting sprees we’re seeing in cities like San Francisco. If stuff doesn’t matter, people can just take it. . . .

My great-grandfather owned a bakery in the Soviet Union. In the 1930s, the government outlawed private businesses, and his bakery no longer belonged to him. It’s just a storefront, it’s just your life’s work. It’s just what he used to support his family until it was no longer allowed.

He was seized, too, sent to a gulag far away. His wife saw him once, after she made the arduous trek. His four kids, never again. It was just a business, but its destruction consumed a family.