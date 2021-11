THE #RESISTANCE GROWS: It’s not just for gas pumps any more! A reader who probably prefers anonymity sends these pictures:

And Donald Sensing sends this, saying “I took this today in Ridgetop in Robertson County, just north of Nashville.” He adds: “Another pump had a ‘Become Ungovernable’ sticker on it, but my photos didn’t turn out.”

