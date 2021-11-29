November 29, 2021

MANDATE CAVE: Biden to Suspend Vaccine Mandate for Fed Employees. “This is a huge cave for an administration whose remaining anti-COVID effort is focused almost exclusively on the vaccine mandate. Further lockdowns are out, according to one report. People have lost patience with social distancing and travel restrictions. And it’s probably not too much of an exaggeration to say that ‘Which famous person isn’t wearing a mask today?’ has taken the place of ‘Who in Hollywood is secretly gay?’ as America’s favorite gossip.”