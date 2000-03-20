PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.

—The London Independent, March 20th, 2000.

Chaser: Storm Arwen traps customers in Britain’s highest pub for third night.

Staff at a pub cut off by snow were preparing a karaoke evening on Sunday as they expect guests to be unable to escape for a third night.

More than 60 people have spent two nights camped out at Britain’s highest pub due to heavy snowfall brought on by Storm Arwen.

Customers first became stranded at the Tan Hill Inn, in the Yorkshire Dales, on Friday night after going to watch an Oasis tribute band called Noasis.

Those staying at the inn, which is 1,732ft above sea level, woke up to around 3ft of snow.

Due to a fallen power line and snow blocking the main routes out, they have been unable to leave since.

