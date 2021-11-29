November 29, 2021

THE NEW NORMAL: Biden’s Supply Chain Crisis Is Going To Be Here For Awhile.

There is a major supply chain crisis in our country, and it is not going away anytime soon. But if you listen to the White House, it’s no big deal. Nothing to see here. It will all end soon.

Not so says economist, consultant and writer, Milton Ezrati.

“The supply chain issues will be around for quite awhile, I’m talking about the 2nd half of next year at the earliest.”

So what is the problem? The two biggest issues are, too much government spending, and the Biden administration shutting down oil and gas.

“That’s not a supply chain issue, that’s policy” Ezrati told KTRH.