November 29, 2021

SO, JUST LIKE ITS AUTHORS?  Biden and Fauci’s Omicron travel ban ‘worse than useless,’ critics say.

There needs to be t-shirts with pictures of Biden, saying “I was scared of Covid-19, and all I got was this useless president.”

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
