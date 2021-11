HOW’S THAT SPACE PROGRAM COMING ALONG? Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December. “The last time a large asteroid struck the planet was in 2013 in Russia, when a 17-meter asteroid exploded in the atmosphere. But the last impact from an asteroid this big was in 1908 above the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Russia, in what has now become known as the Tunguska event.”

This one won’t hit us this pass, but it’s yet another wake-up call.