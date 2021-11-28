«
November 28, 2021

SOME PEOPLE DID SOME THINGS: Apparently CNN has appointed Ilhan Omar to Editor-in-Chief of CNN. Because “a car” just happened to do something. Just like those planes just happened to crash into the WTC on 9/11.

Shame on you, CNN.

Posted by Charles Glasser at 4:57 pm
