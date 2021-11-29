November 29, 2021

HMM: Despite Internal Turmoil, NRA Looks Like It’s Winning The Long Game. “On the one hand, more states are allowing Americans to carry weapons in public without permits, and the gun-rights movement could be on the verge of a major Supreme Court victory. On the other, the National Rifle Association, which advocates on behalf of gun owners, faces an existential crisis that’s mostly due to the NRA’s own missteps.”

And this is from Robert Spitzer, who’s not very friendly to gun rights, to put it mildly. Long-time InstaPundit readers may remember him accusing me of fomenting “vigilantism” with my Second Amendment views.

Also, one doubts that the New York Times of today would solicit a column like mine.