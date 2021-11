WELL, THAT’LL BE A SWITCH: Fauci: ’I’m going to be saving lives and they’re going to be lying.’

All this lashing out all of a sudden suggests that Fauci is getting rattled. Which he should be, since he’s doing a terrible job. Then again, he did a terrible job on AIDS 40 years ago and that didn’t hurt him.

And it’s rich that he thinks criticism of his lousy performance is “bias against science.”

Science is what works. That’s not what Fauci has delivered.