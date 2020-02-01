November 28, 2021

SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Fauci rips Cruz over Jan. 6 when asked about DOJ prosecutions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci shot back at Sen. Ted Cruz, who called for the Justice Department to prosecute Fauci for allegedly lying about funding gain-of-function research. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases quipped about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 when asked about Cruz, one of several GOP lawmakers who has attacked him. “Yeah. I have to laugh at that. I should be prosecuted? What happened on Jan. 6, senator?” Fauci quipped during an appearance Sunday on CBS News’s Face the Nation.

Complete non-sequitur. As Dan McLaughlin asks, “Is Dr. Fauci under the impression that nobody is being prosecuted for Jan. 6? Or is he saying Ted Cruz should be prosecuted for speech & debate on the Senate floor?”

More Fauci: Fauci would support a 9/11-style commission to study the US response to COVID.

That might not go the way he thinks it might:

● Biden on February 1st, 2020:

Yesterday, Donald Trump further diminished the United States in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban, placing new restrictions on the residents of six more nations that limit who is allowed to come to the United States. Three years ago, he took aim at Muslim-majority nations. This time, he targeted primarily African… And there is no evidence that they do anything to make us safer. If anything, they endanger the best tools we have to fight terrorism — our globe-spanning network of alliances and partnerships. They erode our moral standing in the world and make it less likely that other nations will work with us to take on terrorist threats before they can reach our shores. Immigrants from each of these countries and their broader diaspora communities here in the United States enrich the larger fabric of American life as our friends and neighbors and make vital contributions to our economy. They make our nation stronger. The United States has a meaningful history of offering safety and opportunity to peoples of every nation — no matter where they come from, no matter if they are rich or poor, no matter the faith they follow. Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to destroy that legacy. It’s a disgrace, and we cannot let him succeed.

—Statement from Vice President Joe Biden on Donald Trump’s Expanded Travel Ban, Medium.com

● Nancy Pelosi Visits San Francisco’s Chinatown Amid Coronavirus Concerns. “‘[W]hat we’re trying to do today is to say everything is fine here,’ Pelosi said. ‘Come because precautions have been taken. The city is on top of the situation.’”

—NBC Bay Area, February 24, 2020.

● Kamala Harris says she will be ‘first in line’ for a coronavirus vaccine if health experts approve it, but ‘if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, then I’m not taking it.’

—Business Insider after the debate between Harris and Mike Pence, October 7th, 2020.

● Here’s a montage of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Andrew Cuomo saying not so long ago that you shouldn’t trust the feds, the FDA, and the vaccine.

—Not the Bee, September 11th, 2021.

● Major Milestones in Governor Cuomo’s Nursing Home Deaths Scandals.

● Where Is Cuomo’s Apology for Killing 10,000 People?

● Whitmer Has a Covid Nursing Home Scandal of Her Own: Michigan nursing home death toll ‘could be double’ official count.

● Whitmer to Michigan: Stay Home and Shut Up.

● Why New Orleans Pushed Ahead With Mardi Gras, Even as It Planned for Coronavirus: A cache of internal emails reveals city officials believed chances were “low” that the festivities would help spread the virus, a prediction that proved tragically off base.