November 28, 2021

UNEXPECTEDLY: ABC/NBC Most Concerned With How Omicron Variant Hurts Biden’s Agenda.

With the emergence of the new Omicron Covid variant out of South Africa that’s reportedly more transmissible than Delta, the liberal media’s initial reaction on Sunday was to fret for the future – not in terms of how it could hurt people, but how it could hurt President Biden’s agenda. ABC’s Good Morning America worried about the midterm elections and NBC’s Sunday Today wanted Biden to “use the bully pulpit” against Republicans.

ABC congressional correspondent Rachel Scott was filling in as co-anchor of GMA when she asked deputy political director Averi Harper about how the new variant could be a wet blanket for Biden. “Nearly 150 days ago the President said we were closer to declaring independence from the virus. Now we see this new Covid variant. How much of a challenge does this pose for the President,” she wondered.

“[W]e saw the markets took a nosedive on Friday all because of the omicron variant. So, I would say this poses a significant challenge to the Biden administration, particularly on the economic front,” warned Harper.

Her biggest concern was reserved for how Omicron could damage Biden’s and Democrats’ chances in the midterms[.]