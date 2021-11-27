November 27, 2021

THE ORC INVASION: Contra Costa District Attorney Announces Arrest and Charges Against the Defendants in Organized Retail Theft Operation.

“The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office is committed to working with the Walnut Creek Police Department and our retail community to hold those involved in retail theft accountable. We are committed to stopping those who participate in organized retail theft, which has adverse and costly impacts on business owners and consumers as well” stated District Attorney Diana Becton.

Here’s a link to the complaint docket:

On or about November 20, 2021, in the County of Contra Costa, State of California, the crime of Conspiracy

To Commit A Crime in violation of PC182(a)(1 ), a Felony, was committed in that DANA NIKA DAWSON

AND JOSHUA NOEL WILLIAM UNDERWOOD AND RODNEY BARONE ROBINSON did unlawfully

conspire together and with another person and persons whose identity is unknown to commit the crime of

Robbery, Burglary and Organized Retail Theft, in violation of Section 211, 459/460(b), 490.4 of the Penal

Code, a felony; that pursuant to and for the purpose of carrying out the objectives and purposes of the

aforesaid conspiracy, the said defendants, DANA NIKA DAWSON AND JOSHUA NOEL WILLIAM

UNDERWOOD AND RODNEY BARONE ROBINSONs committed the following overt act and acts at and in

the County of Contra Costa:

1. Approximately 90 individuals stormed the Nordstrom Department Store in Walnut Creek simultaneously

using three separate entrances.

2. Most of individuals arrived at the Nordstrom in cars that were missing license plates, were cold plated or

had temporary registration tags. Approximately 25 cars were strategically parked in front of Nordstrom

preventing emergency crews from accessing the location.

3. Several of the individuals storming Nordstrom were armed with weapons including crowbars and

hammers.

4. Nordstrom employee Flamm was pepper sprayed by a member of the group.

5. Nordstrom employee Acasio was kicked and punched in the face by a member of the group.

6. Nordstrom employee Rydman was assaulted with a knife by a member of the group.

7. Nordstrom employee Juarez-Ruis was struck in the head by a member of the group.

8. The group stole over $100,000.00 worth of merchandise from the store in approximately one minute.

ENHANCEMENT1

PC12022.53(b): Special Allegation-Personal Use Of A Firearm

It is further alleged as to Count 1 that said defendant, DANA NIKA DAWSON personally used a firearm, a

Glock 29 9mm handgun, within the meaning of Penal Code Section 12022.53(b) also causing the above

offense to become a serious felony pursuant to Penal Code section 1192.7(c)(8) and a violent felony within

the meaning of Penal Code section 667.5(c)(8).

ENHANCEMENT 2

PC12022.5(a): Special Allegation-Use Of Firearm

It is further alleged as to Count 1 that in the commission and attempted commission of the above offense,

the said defendant, DANA NIKA DAWSON, personally used a firearm(s), to wit: Glock 26 9mm handgun,

within the meaning of Penal Code sections 1203.06(a)(1) and 12022.S(a) also causing the above offense to

become a serious felony pursuant to Penal Code section 1192. 7( c)(8) and a violent felony within the

meaning of Penal Code section 667.S(c)(B).