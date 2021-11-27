November 27, 2021

THIS IS MORE LIKE THE 21st CENTURY I WAS PROMISED: Flying Motorcycles, Better E-Bikes and More Personal Transportation to Come.

The Speeder is a futuristic-looking flying motorcycle created by Ventura, Calif.-based Jetpack Aviation. Though some elements are still in development, the vertical take-off-and-landing aircraft will have jet turbine engines that provide vertical thrust. Once in the air, the engines would tilt backward and the aircraft would fly on small wings powered by net-zero-carbon fuel. Two recreational models, priced starting at $385,000 each, are available for preorder. One reaches speeds of over 150 mph, and flies for nearly an hour at more than 15,000 feet; an ultralight version that doesn’t require a pilot’s license to operate is limited to 60 mph by federal regulations and flies for 15 minutes. The company hopes to make them available in 2023. A faster, heavy-duty model intended for military and rescue missions is also in development. Within 10 years, the recreational Speeder could be automated and used for public transportation in cities, with rooftops repurposed for parking, says CEO David Mayman.

The illustration atop the article displays a key breakthrough in the advance of flying motorcycles — the propeller blades are hidden within the jet turbine engines. Otherwise, what could possibly go wrong?