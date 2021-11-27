November 27, 2021

MARCUS ARBERY ALMOST PUT AL SHARPTON OUT OF BUSINESS: “‘All lives matter, not just blacks,’ Arbery told the media Wednesday after the verdict. ‘We don’t wanna see nobody go through this. I don’t want to see no daddy watch their kid get shot down like that. So it’s all our problem. It’s all our problem. So hey, let’s keep fighting, let’s keep doing it, and making this place a better place for all human beings, all human beings. Everybody. Love everybody. All human beings need to be treated equally.’…If you take another look behind Arbery and his inspiring words, it looks like there’s another tableau going on. You can see after a couple of perfunctory ‘Amens’ from Ben Crump, there appears to be consternation from Crump as his hand goes to his face. Then, the person right behind Arbery says something to Crump, after which you can see Crump putting his hand on Arbery as though to draw his remarks to a close. You can see Crump exchange a look with Sharpton who appears to be about to step in and the video ends. It sure looked like they wanted to bring what Arbery was saying to a close, that he was going outside of the narrative. What would happen if everyone actually believed that ‘all lives matter?’ That would put the folks pitching division out of business.”