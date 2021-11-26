November 26, 2021

THOUGHTS ON WAUKESHA: Ford Should Be Thankful They’re Not a Gun Maker. “If Ford were a gun company, our betters in politics and the legacy media would be wringing their hands calling for accountability and liability right now. Against all rational thinking, they’d be shrieking on every cable news network that Ford should be sued by the victims of last weekend’s vehicular attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where a ridiculously powerful, high-speed Ford Escape killed six and injured at least 60 innocent Christmas parade goers.”

Especially since many major media outlets blamed the SUV instead of the driver.