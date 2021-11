DOUBTFUL. THE GOVERNMENT SETS HIGH STANDARDS FOR US, BUT MUCH LOWER ONES FOR ITSELF. Can Waukesha victims sue for Darrell Brooks being out on the streets? Experts weigh in. His release was undoubtedly grossly negligent, but the government gets a lot of leeway in doing a crappy job. If it didn’t, it might go broke.

And prosecutors and judges get absolute immunity because don’t ask stupid questions prole.