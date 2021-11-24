November 24, 2021
SO I DIDN’T FOLLOW THE ARBERY CASE THAT CLOSELY, but the verdict seems reasonable. There was no self-defense, and while the Georgia citizens’ arrest statute is vague, I very much doubt that the trio in this case had simply parsed the law incorrectly. Lots of non-nefarious people check out construction, and nobody was in danger from Arbery. But note this: Ahmaud Arbery Case Highlights Problem of Insider Favoritism in Law Enforcement. This is a very real problem.
UPDATE: This is a very real solution:
Watch faces of race-baiters-for hire Benjamin Crump and Al Sharpton, when Ahmaud Arbery’s father tells media “All lives matter—Not just Blacks!” pic.twitter.com/2SqryigtH4
— @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) November 24, 2021