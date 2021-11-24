SAY HIS NAME: ‘You couldn’t help but love him’: Waukesha remembers Jackson Sparks, 8, latest victim of parade tragedy. It wasn’t a tragedy, it was a crime, a crime enabled by Democratic prosecutors and politicians.

But it’s already being memory-holed:

The Waukesha parade attack is gone from the front page of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The day after the suspect appeared in court and the death of another child was announced. Sent from a *source pic.twitter.com/cBXIDOxxlA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2021

Well, yeah, but the wild turkey story.