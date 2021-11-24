«
November 24, 2021

SAY HIS NAME: ‘You couldn’t help but love him’: Waukesha remembers Jackson Sparks, 8, latest victim of parade tragedy. It wasn’t a tragedy, it was a crime, a crime enabled by Democratic prosecutors and politicians.

But it’s already being memory-holed:

Well, yeah, but the wild turkey story.

