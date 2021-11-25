November 25, 2021

LEFTIST HISTORY MYTHS DEBUNKED AGAIN: Down the 1619 Project’s Memory Hole.

The history of the American Revolution isn’t the only thing the New York Times is revising through its 1619 Project. The “paper of record” has also taken to quietly altering the published text of the project itself after one of its claims came under intense criticism. . . . Whatever the exact occasion for the changes, the Times did not disclose its edits or how they obscured one of the most controversial claims in the entire 1619 Project. They simply made the problematic passages disappear, hoping that nobody would notice.