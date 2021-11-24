November 24, 2021
REPORT: Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Brooks was convicted for threatening to bomb Nugget Casino in Nevada and is still wanted after failing to appear in court.
And: Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks is a convicted sex offender.
Earlier: Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks’ enablers.
UPDATE: From Michael Rameriez:
Note that the DNC-MSM aren’t the only ones airbrushing Brooks’ apparent crime: Wikipedia users try to change Waukesha ‘parade car rampage’ entry to ‘parade incident.’
(Updated and bumped.)