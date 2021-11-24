November 24, 2021

REPORT: Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Brooks was convicted for threatening to bomb Nugget Casino in Nevada and is still wanted after failing to appear in court.

And: Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks is a convicted sex offender.

Earlier: Waukesha killer Darrell Brooks’ enablers.

UPDATE:

Note that the DNC-MSM aren’t the only ones airbrushing Brooks’ apparent crime: Wikipedia users try to change Waukesha ‘parade car rampage’ entry to ‘parade incident.’

