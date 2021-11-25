November 25, 2021

BLUE STATE JUSTICE: Dorchester murderer set free amid pandemic is accused of Boston road rage stabbing.

A Dorchester murderer who was set free last year amid the coronavirus pandemic is now accused of stabbing a man during a Boston road rage clash.

Joseph Irizarry Sr., 41, who was on parole from a murder conviction stemming from a 2000 gang-related shooting in Lawrence, is now facing charges in connection with last week’s stabbing in the area of Boylston Street and Charlesgate East. . . .

Irizarry had been convicted of second-degree murder and was granted parole in 2020. The Massachusetts Parole Board in the decision to release the murderer said it was an “abbreviated administration decision issued in an effort to render an expedited resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Parole Board wrote that they concluded he was a “suitable candidate for parole,” and he had “made substantial rehabilitative progress and his release would not be incompatible with the welfare of society.”