November 24, 2021
HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM AXIOS! The Thanksgiving bouncers.
No one really wants this job, but millions of households may need their own Thanksgiving bouncer. The cover charge is a negative COVID test, done ahead of arrival or outside the front door.
Why it matters: Normalizing rapid tests is a practical way to help extended families feel a little more normal around the holiday dinner table.
- You may have relatives who aren’t vaccinated (or won’t say) — or babies or immunocompromised guests who are vulnerable to breakthrough infections.
How it works: If you’re hosting, let your guests know ahead of their arrival that you’ll be testing everyone at the door for their own safety. If you’re a guest who’s anxious about attending without testing, talk to your host now about their plans and how you can help.
-
Depending on your budget, you might offer to pick up the tab for everyone’s tests, or hosts might ask guests to pay for their own.
-
At-home antigen tests cost around $25 for a box of two.
-
Alternatively, guests who have gotten a PCR test within a couple of days prior could bring evidence of their negative results. PCR rapid tests can be obtained same-day but are generally much more expensive.
Who on earth is going to do this? I can’t imagine even my most leftist in-laws administering COVID tests for guests who drop by for Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow.