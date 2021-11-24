«
»

November 24, 2021

IT MIGHT BE TOO LITTLE TOO LATE:  Europeans Stage Massive Protests Over New COVID Lockdowns, Restrictions.

I don’t know if they have enough young people to shoot their way out of socialism. But at least it’s something.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
