November 23, 2021

THE FEEL-GOOD TWEET OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON! Women’s March’s profound apology for accepting this offensive and hurtful average donation amount so close to Thanksgiving belongs ‘in the Louvre.’

Flashback: Beyond the Culture of Repudiation. “In all of his political writings, [the late Roger Scruton] takes on the Left for scorning existing norms and customs, and for promoting a ‘culture of repudiation.’ The Left is ‘negative.’ It dismisses ‘every aspect of our cultural capital’ with the language of brutal invective: accusing every defender of human nature and sound tradition of ‘racism,’ ‘xenophobia,’ ‘homophobia,’ and ‘sexism.’ Like 1984’s ‘two minutes of hate,’ this language tears down, intimidates, and can never build anything humane or constructive—it is nihilistic to the core. At the same time, Scruton wants to reach out to reasonable liberals who eschew ideology and who still believe in civility and the promise of national belonging. His conservatism can discern the truth in liberalism (another Aristotelian trait) while the partisans of repudiation see half the human race as enemies.”

UPDATE: Thanksgiving: The Left Desperately Wants to Cancel the Great American Holiday.

Yet in a weekend segment for — you guessed it — what MSNBC called “The Thanksgiving history you’ve never heard,” a person called Gyasi Ross shouts from a pre-written, Howard Zinn-influenced screed: “The truth is that pilgrims did not bring turkey, sweet potato pie or cranberries to Thanksgiving. They could not. They were broke! They were broken! Their hands were out! They were begging! They brought nothing of value. But they got fed! They got schooled! Instead of bringing stuffing and biscuits, those settlers brought genocide and violence. That genocide and violence is still on the menu! And state sponsored violence against Native and black Americans is commonplace!” I’ve heard this before. It’s not original. I am sure Ross knows all this information because he — a rapper and storyteller from Seattle — was in the arena 400 years ago for a first-person account. Ross’ hateful rant reminds us that not only is dangerous revisionist history alive and well in left-wing cable news, but also, no matter the topic, progressives and their media allies will always change the subject back to their favorites: race and hating America’s founding. The Washington Post, for example, recently informed us, “Just as Native American activists have demanded the removal of Christopher Columbus statues, they have long objected to the popular portrayal of Thanksgiving.” This crazed essay was written by their traffic reporter, I kid you not!

Today, the Politico has an article headlined: The Democratic brand is broken. The infrastructure bill isn’t fixing it.

Neither is going full Leroy Jenkins on the culture war.

Related: The Wall Street Journal Won’t Cancel Thanksgiving Editorials. “The Wall Street Journal joins Netflix, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Dave Chappelle, and Dave Portnoy in the winnable fight against cancel culture. And each battle has further exposed the shallowness of the woke’s over-indexed influence.”

(Classical reference in headline; updated and bumped.)