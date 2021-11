LIKE CAPTAIN KIRK, I DON’T CARE IF THEY’RE GREEN-SKINNED AS LONG AS THEY’RE HOT: Scientists Say There May Be “Humans” All Over the Universe. “The core of Morris’ belief comes from the theory of convergent evolution, which claims that, as Science Focus put it, ‘random effects eventually average out so that evolution converges, tending to produce similar organisms in any given environment.”'”