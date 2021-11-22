November 22, 2021

BYRON YORK: The Fall of Black Lives Matter. “Back in the summer of 2020, at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, a federal agency, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, ruled that BLM was not political or partisan, and therefore federal employees could express support for the movement while on duty — such as wearing BLM shirts — without violating federal rules against partisan activity in the workplace. A new poll shows just how wrong that ruling was. It would be hard to imagine a more partisan movement than BLM. . . . At this point in its history, BLM is a partisan political movement, no matter what the federal government said back in 2020.” The federal government says a lot of things.