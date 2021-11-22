November 22, 2021

CHRISTIAN TOTO: J.K. Rowling Stands Tall After Doxxing, Endless Death Threats.

The author says the trio of activists who doxxed her assumed the tactic would shut up her. They were mistaken.

“They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

The media often rushes to defend celebrities who endure death threats and/or overly rude posts. When nasty, race-based taunts targeted Leslie Jones of “Ghostbusters” fame the media decried the wave of hate, and rightly so.

Twitter even banned a right wing personality, Milo Yiannopoulos, from the platform because it deemed he helped inspire the rage attacks.

So where’s the press accounts about Rowling’s doxxing and death threats? The Post Millennial shared the initial doxxing details. A good faith search on Google News finds no other major outlets have shared the news yet.