November 22, 2021
CHRISTIAN TOTO: J.K. Rowling Stands Tall After Doxxing, Endless Death Threats.
The author says the trio of activists who doxxed her assumed the tactic would shut up her. They were mistaken.
“They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”
The media often rushes to defend celebrities who endure death threats and/or overly rude posts. When nasty, race-based taunts targeted Leslie Jones of “Ghostbusters” fame the media decried the wave of hate, and rightly so.
Twitter even banned a right wing personality, Milo Yiannopoulos, from the platform because it deemed he helped inspire the rage attacks.
So where’s the press accounts about Rowling’s doxxing and death threats? The Post Millennial shared the initial doxxing details. A good faith search on Google News finds no other major outlets have shared the news yet.
No enemies to the left. Dave Chappelle and Rowling have plenty of “f**k you money,” which makes them somewhat more difficult to cancel. But the trans activists are eager to move in the goal posts of what everybody else can openly discuss.
Last month, Jim Treacher noted: You Can’t Say a Man Isn’t a Woman, Because Science Is Bad Now. “You’re not allowed to say Rachel Levine is a man, even though she is. It doesn’t matter what biology says. Jack Dorsey loves science, except when it’s not trendy. So obey the rules, and quit asking what the rules are. Don’t say the wrong thing, which can change at any moment and for any reason. As Titania McGrath puts it: ‘If all opinions that I disagree with were made illegal, fascism would be over.’”