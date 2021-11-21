November 21, 2021

I REMEMBER WHEN HIGHER EDUCATION WAS JUSTIFIED AS PROMOTING CRITICAL THINKING: Since Deleted JMU Instagram Video: Rittenhouse Charged with ‘Taking Away Two Beautiful Black Lives.’ “As the ‘not guilty’ verdict came in for Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday, many were so quick to rush to react that they ignored key facts of the case. This included an Instagram video, filmed by Deaquan Nichols, at James Madison University, during which he claimed Rittenhouse was charged ‘with murdering and taking away two beautiful Black lives.’ The video appeared on the Instagram account of James Madison University (JMU), though it was ultimately taken down.”