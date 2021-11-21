November 21, 2021

APPARENTLY THERE’S A REASON FOR ALL THE PLEA BARGAINING: Terror in the Capitol Tunnel.

And for the demand for Maoist self-denunciation; and the illegal lock up of what amounts to political prisoners. You see, the left did bad things and are afraid you’ll find out. So they’ll torture, kill and harass to hide the extent of their vileness and the stench of the corpses they leave in their wake.

Which is why #teamheadsonpikes is staring to stand around, holding up their lights, like teen fans waiting for the action to start.

It’s time the left — commies, really, at this point — learn the can’t cover crime with crime. Because we won’t let them.