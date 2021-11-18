November 18, 2021

ALL OF THIS SEEMS CORRECT: Red Pill: Down Rabbit Hole of Xi’s Covid Propaganda.

However, remember just because communists can plot, it doesn’t mean their plots come true. Marxists are uniquely dumb in how people and economies work. Comrade Winnie the Pooh was raised a Marxist. So he doesn’t realize that by kneecapping the US he’s actually destroying China’s tenuous prosperity. He’s about to find out. it’s going to be terrible for us. But it’s much worse to be China.

This entire plot is a textbook definition of “Clever fools” which historically defines both China and Marxists.