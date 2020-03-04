November 17, 2021

BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE:

● Shot: This Virginia Conservative Republican Is Ridin’ With Biden. No, I don’t vote for many Democrats, and I’ll probably sit out November. But on Super Tuesday, I’m going to help the Democrats nominate their best candidate against Donald Trump.

—Matt Lewis, the Daily Beast, March 4th, 2020.

● Chaser: Joe Biden Doesn’t Have What It Takes. A candidate in search of a message still hasn’t found one as president, beyond not being Donald Trump—and, polls show, that isn’t nearly enough.

—Matt Lewis, the Daily Beast, Monday.