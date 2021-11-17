«
November 17, 2021

RITTENHOUSE: They released HD drone footage of Kyle Rittenhouse shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and it couldn’t be more clear what happened.

This is the same footage jurors were only allowed to see in low-def during the trial.

Posted by Stephen Green at 5:28 pm
