November 17, 2021

SANITY SIGHTED AT NYTIMES: Hard to believe as it surely is, Issues & Insights detects a concrete sign that sanity might actually be creeping back in at the Old Biased Lady. Guess who she’s holding accountable for the roaring inflation?

“The fact that the Times, along with others in the mainstream media, admits that inflation is a problem is in itself a noteworthy development, since for months it insisted that it was just a data anomaly – one that Republicans were trying to exploit for political gain.

“Now, with prices for many common household goods having gone up by double digits over the past few months and no end in sight for the trend, the inflation story is impossible to ignore.

“But the fact that any one of these ‘news’ outlets is willing to blame Biden for the inflation spiral is a truly stunning development, given they’d spent months blasting out ‘fact checks’ that aggressively slapped down any such claim.”

Sightings of Antifa droves heading toward the Times can be expected shortly.