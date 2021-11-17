November 17, 2021

THERE’S NO LEGAL JUSTIFICATION FOR NOT DOING SO: Unlikely coalition wants women to register for military draft.

The Supreme Court case that upheld single-sex registration, Rostker v. Goldberg, largely turned on women’s ineligibility for combat. That has changed, and it was always a weak reed, since most military jobs aren’t combat jobs. Me, I don’t believe in conscription, but if you’re going to have it I don’t see why it should be discriminatory.

