November 16, 2021

BOB MCMANUS: The Shameful Betrayal of New York’s Finest. “Welcome to the new normal — that is, to a city where donning the blue can be to strap a target on your back. And where prosecutors are cool with that. Lee’s injuries were slight and a suspect was quickly corralled — and that’s where this cautionary tale truly begins. . . . Really. This is where things stand in soon-to-be post-de Blasio New York: Felony assault on a police officer is taken by prosecutors about as seriously as shoplifting or turnstile-jumping — petty offenses which also are ignored, but which don’t directly threaten the public order. At least in the short run.”

This is the kind of legal environment that produces death squads, and public support for them. Luckily, the election of Eric Adams is likely to lead to change, though to be fair he doesn’t control the prosecutors.