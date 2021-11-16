November 16, 2021

CHINA’S LEADERS LOOK AT EACH OTHER AND SHAKE THEIR HEADS IN AMAZEMENT: There is Hunter Biden, and now it’s Neil Bush doing business with a Chinese contractor on the U.S. blacklist. Chuck Ross at Washington Free Beacon has the report.

And in related news, Ross also reports the Chinese appear headed to getting a slice of His Fraudulency’s $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” pie, thanks to former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who, coincidentally no doubt, is Biden’s new infrastructure czar as well as senior advisor to the United States China Heartland Association.

What does that group do? Among other things, it encourages business exchanges between China and 20 U.S. states. Lenin was right about the capitalists selling the rope the communists use to hang them.