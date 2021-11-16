November 16, 2021

THE BOOT: Wyoming GOP Downgrades Liz Cheney in the Best Way Possible. “Rep. Liz Cheney is not having a good week. She’s actually had a bad couple of months. She was booted from Republican leadership. Her state is Trump country, and she is not. And she got rolled by Ted Cruz on social media. Cheney is content with going down on the Never Trump ship. She’ll be fine. She’s a Cheney. She doesn’t have to worry about a thing whether she wins re-election or not next year. What is clear, however, is that the Wyoming Republican Party is done with her shenanigans. They’ve downgraded her. She will no longer be considered a Republican in their eyes.”