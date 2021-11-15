November 15, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Is Eastern Europe On The Edge of War? “Russia has been massing thousands of troops near the border of Ukraine yet flatly states it’s not invading. Belarus has ‘weaponized’ illegal immigrants on the borders of Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia as they attempt to forcibly enter the countries. NATO is worried. Even Blinken mentioned the situation is ‘concerning’ and warned Russia from making a grave mistake. Eastern Europe is in trouble.”

I’m old enough to remember when Trump’s calls on Germany and other NATO members to actually live up to their defense spending commitments were crazy or destabilizing or something.