November 15, 2021

BLUE ON BLUE: Obama economist Larry Summers slams Biden on inflation, ‘doesn’t look so transitory.’

“I think the odds are that we’re going to have inflation of a kind we haven’t seen in 30 years, until either the Fed takes some significant move with respect to monetary policy, or until there’s some kind of accident that disrupts the economic growth we’re enjoying.”

“I think it’s possible but quite unlikely that inflation will recede back to its normal 2 percent level without some significant change in the path we’re now — we’re now on.”

Summers continued by pointing out that he things the Biden administration is acting incorrectly and making the situation worse.