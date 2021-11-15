November 15, 2021

NOT A LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY, BUT A POLITICAL ENFORCEMENT ARM FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT: FBI’s behavior over Project Veritas investigation questioned.

Scrutiny of the FBI’s handling of an investigation into Project Veritas is mounting following the publication of details from documents potentially seized by federal authorities.

The New York Times published an article on Thursday detailing the extent to which operatives from the controversial right-wing investigative group coordinated with attorneys to ensure they did not flout laws dictating private recordings and obtaining information from sources using false pretenses. . . .

Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney for O’Keefe, stopped short on Thursday of accusing the FBI of unlawfully leaking the documents to the New York Times but said her team is raising the question.

“I can’t say with certainty how the New York Times got this information,” Dhillon said during an appearance on Fox News. “But I can say that they got it in a way that is illegal and unethical.”

Dhillon also accused the FBI of providing New York Times reporters with an illegal tip ahead of the raid on O’Keefe’s New York apartment.

O’Keefe said in a video statement that a New York Times reporter contacted him for comment within an hour of the authorities searching his home. . . .

The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment on whether it will investigate how documents potentially related to its investigation were published.

The dispute over the documents comes against the backdrop of a feud between the newspaper and the investigative group, which intensified last year when Project Veritas filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times in New York’s Supreme Court.