November 14, 2021

YET ANOTHER BIPARTISAN ENDORSEMENT FOR RON DESANTIS: Disney employees start the process of moving from California to Florida. The theme park giant announced it was picking up and moving 2,000 employees across the country in July.

Flashbacks: Virginia Candidate Terry McAuliffe Showcases Florida Workers in Campaign Ad.

Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe released a new ad promoting his goal of “growing Virginia’s economy”—but the workers pictured in the ad are in Florida.

The new ad from McAuliffe, who is running for his second term as governor, includes stock footage sold by Getty Images of a diverse pair of workers in Florida, a Washington Free Beacon investigation found. The “workers walking through metal fabrication shop stock video” was shot in Florida in February 2019 and can be purchased for $170.