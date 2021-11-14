November 14, 2021

THERE IS A FUNDAMENTAL DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RIGHT AND LEFT IN THIS: VIDEO: Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Theory of Stupidity.

It is impossible for the right to be completely isolated in a bubble. Completely impossible. Since the left conquered the overculture, their opinions, views and bizarre ideas of reality come at us via everything: the media, corporate communications, our kids schools, entertainment, MSM, and of course, aunt Millie who watches the view. The left can isolate itself relatively easily. We can’t. And we’re healthier for it. Even if it often feels like we’re shouting in a hurricane.