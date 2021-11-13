November 13, 2021

SCHIFF: ‘We couldn’t have known’ about lies behind Steele dossier. From PJM alum Tyler O’Neil, now at Fox News:

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, defended his longtime promotion of the now-discredited Steele dossier by claiming that his team “couldn’t have known” that Igor Danchenko, the Russian analyst believed to have been the dossier’s sub-source, had allegedly lied to former British spy Christopher Steele.

“Well, first of all, whoever lied to the FBI or lied to Christopher Steele should be prosecuted, and they are,” Schiff said on “The View” Tuesday.

“But at the beginning of the Russia investigation, I said that any allegations should be investigated,” he continued. “We couldn’t have known, for example, people were lying to Christopher Steele.”

Yet Schiff’s intelligence committee had extensive access to key sources in the Russia collusion investigation and access to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team. The committee conducted some 40 hours of hearings into the dossier and related matters. Schiff finally released the transcripts in May 2020, after then-President Trump threatened to release them, and the results seemed inconvenient for his narrative.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper had told Schiff and his colleagues, “I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election.”