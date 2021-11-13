November 13, 2021
GREAT MOMENTS IN KREMLINOLOGY: Nothing to see here, folks. Just Chris Dodd questioning if Biden runs in 2024.
Dodd, of “waitress sandwich” infamy, was co-chair of Biden’s vice presidential selection committee last year.
