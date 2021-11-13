«
»

November 13, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN KREMLINOLOGY: Nothing to see here, folks. Just Chris Dodd questioning if Biden runs in 2024.

Dodd, of “waitress sandwich” infamy, was co-chair of Biden’s vice presidential selection committee last year.

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.