November 13, 2021

ANOTHER DEFEAT IN COURT FOR THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION: Fifth Circuit Affirms Its Stay of President Biden’s Illegal Vaccine Mandate. “Well, for a start, the court affirms that the Act that created OSHA ‘was not—and likely could not be, under the Commerce Clause and nondelegation doctrine—intended to authorize a workplace safety administration in the deep recesses of the federal bureaucracy to make sweeping pronouncements on matters of public health affecting every member of society in the profoundest of ways.'”

Plus: “Summing up, the court savaged the move in every possible way.”

The full opinion is here.