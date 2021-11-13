November 13, 2021

WHY IS THE FDA HOLDING UP POTENTIALLY LIFE-SAVING COVID TREATMENTS? “As the Washington Examiner’s Tim Carney pointed out, ‘In the past 30 days, more than 37,000 people died of COVID in the United States, according to the CDC. Over the next 35 days, [the Pfizer treatment] could prevent tens of thousands of avoidable deaths. But instead, the FDA won’t immediately let Pfizer sell a drug it knows to be lifesaving.’”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): To be fair, if highly effective treatments are available, the case for mass vaccination collapses.