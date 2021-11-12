November 12, 2021

JOHN HINDERAKER: Rittenhouse Trial Brings Out The Crazy. “I am not sure how liberals expected the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial to go. Anyone who had seen the videos of Rittenhouse’s interactions with the men who were chasing him, striking him and trying to kill him knew that he had a strong case of self-defense. But apparently the fact that Rittenhouse has a defense–and is so bold as to assert it!–came as a surprise to the Left. . . . The depth of ignorance that flows from liberals on a daily basis is hard to fathom, as is the unremitting hate they express toward all who fail to agree with them.”

The goal of the left is to create an environment in which its people are encouraged to be violent without consequences, while their victims are denied the right to respond.